Maharashtra COVID-19 curbs to be lifted: How well will the decision bode for the state?

The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday unanimously approved the lifting of all Covid restrictions from Gudi Padwa, which falls on Saturday, April 2 this year.

Maharashtra has become the first state to make the use of masks in public places optional. The government has withdrawn the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, which were invoked in March 2020 in the wake of the surge in Covid cases, following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The cabinet decision also means that all shopping and market complexes, cinema halls, malls, multiplexes, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, wellness centres, beauty salons, places of worship, drama theatres (‘natyagrihas’), tourist places, entertainment ment parks and so on can operate at 100 per cent capacity. There will be no restrictions on inter- and intra-state movement and on commuting in public transport, including railways.

The withdrawal of the COVID-19 curbs came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.

Celebrations for festivals including Gudi Padwa, Ambedkar Jayanti, among others are expected to go on in full swing following the decision.

The NCP's 'Janta Darbar', which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now resume from April 4, 2022.

The 'Janta Darbar' is a programme started by the NCP after the party came to power in Maharashtra.

The concept of 'Janta Darbar' was put forward by Pawar. In the bid to enhance the interaction with the people, the programme mandated the ministers to spend one day at the NCP headquarters.

How well will the decision bode for the state?

Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Diseases Specialist, Masina Hospital said the vaccination status of Maharashtra is high with over 90 per cent of the population having COVID-19 antibodies either due to previous infection or immunisation.

"There have been no repercussions in the form of rising cases over the last few weeks despite festivities, opening up of all public spaces, weddings and elections. We will continue to see a few cases here and there, most of which will be mild," Gilada said.

This is exactly what it means for a disease to become endemic, like other diseases like influenza, she said.

"It was just about time to return to normalcy and removing compulsory masking is the last leg in that direction, a step that has been well calculated and deliberated upon," she said.

Implications for Mumbai

Mumbai hosts a large number of people from different cities and countries and continues to be a hotspot of COVID-19.

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospitals in Parel said that even though wearing a mask was always mandatory, not many followed the regulation strictly. This was the situation when rules were absolutely compulsory, he pointed out.

"Now, imagine what would happen if the government decides to completely lift the rules. There will be chaos among people," he said.

"With overcrowded local trains and other modes of transportation, going mask-free in Mumbai so soon will be a bad decision, especially when we haven't achieved 100 per cent vaccination.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:01 PM IST