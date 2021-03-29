Maharashtra: Courts to function in two shits amid massive rise in COVID-19 cases

The Chief Justice and other judges of the administrative committee have taken into account the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, and have directed all courts to function in two shifts with effect from Tuesday, March 30.

In each shift, the Judicial working hours will be of 2 and a half hours (i.e. from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4:30 pm) with 100% presence of the judicial officers in each shift and 50% presence of the staff in each shift, read the circular.

"In the first shift, preferably, the cases which are fixed for evidence and in the second shift, preferably, the cases which are fixed for Judgment, order or hearing of arguments may be taken up," it added.