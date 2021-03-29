Maharashtra: Courts to function in two shits amid massive rise in COVID-19 cases

The Chief Justice and other judges of the administrative committee have taken into account the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, and have directed all courts to function in two shifts with effect from Tuesday, March 30.
In each shift, the Judicial working hours will be of 2 and a half hours (i.e. from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4:30 pm) with 100% presence of the judicial officers in each shift and 50% presence of the staff in each shift, read the circular.
"In the first shift, preferably, the cases which are fixed for evidence and in the second shift, preferably, the cases which are fixed for Judgment, order or hearing of arguments may be taken up," it added.
This comes after Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875. The state had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25.
With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181.
"Of the 108 fatalities, 56 patients succumbed in the last 48 hours while 29 others died in the last week. The rest 20 deaths had occurred before the last week," the department said.
In Maharashtra, 17,874 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,32,453.
The state is now left with 3,25,901 active cases, the department added.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,13,875, new cases: 40,414, death toll: 54,181, discharged: 23,32,453, active cases: 3,25,901, people tested so far : 1,93,58,341.
