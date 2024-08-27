Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case | Representative Photo

The Special Judge, Kelapur has sentenced two accused including Shri Manik Lal Paul, then Manager (Finance), WCL, Neeljai Sub Area to 5 years' Imprisonment and Shri Avinash Marotrao Kakde, then Clerk (E&M), O/o Chief Manager (E&M), WCL Neeljai North Open Cast Mine, Neeljai to 5 years' Imprisonment with fine combined fine of Rs. 20,000/- in a case related to bribery.

CBI had registered a case on 06.05.2014 against accused Shri Manik Lal Paul, then Manager (Finance), Neeljai Area Wani, Sub Area, WCL and Shri Avinash Marotrao Kakde, then Clerk, Neeljai Sub Area, on allegations that accused demanded and accepted bribe as a motive for passing the bills of complainant related to repairing and RTO passing of an Ambulance and not sending the same for revalidation.

CBI had laid a trap and caught said accused persons red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification from the complainant. Accused were subsequently arrested.

After the completion of investigation, charge sheet was filed on 20.01.2015 against the accused in the Court of Special Judge, Kelapur (Maharashtra). The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.