 Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case

Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case

The Special Judge, Kelapur has sentenced two accused including Shri Manik Lal Paul, then Manager (Finance), WCL, Neeljai Sub Area to 5 years' Imprisonment and Shri Avinash Marotrao Kakde, then Clerk (E&M), O/o Chief Manager (E&M), WCL Neeljai North Open Cast Mine, Neeljai to 5 years' Imprisonment with fine combined fine of Rs. 20,000/- in a case related to bribery.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case | Representative Photo

The Special Judge, Kelapur has sentenced two accused including Shri Manik Lal Paul, then Manager (Finance), WCL, Neeljai Sub Area to 5 years' Imprisonment and Shri Avinash Marotrao Kakde, then Clerk (E&M), O/o Chief Manager (E&M), WCL Neeljai North Open Cast Mine, Neeljai to 5 years' Imprisonment with fine combined fine of Rs. 20,000/- in a case related to bribery.

CBI had registered a case on 06.05.2014 against accused Shri Manik Lal Paul, then Manager (Finance), Neeljai Area Wani, Sub Area, WCL and Shri Avinash Marotrao Kakde, then Clerk, Neeljai Sub Area, on allegations that accused demanded and accepted bribe as a motive for passing the bills of complainant related to repairing and RTO passing of an Ambulance and not sending the same for revalidation.

CBI had laid a trap and caught said accused persons red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification from the complainant. Accused were subsequently arrested.

Read Also
Mumbai: Court Sentences 31-Year-Old Man To 4 Years For Attempted Murder Of Aunt In Marriage Dispute
article-image

After the completion of investigation, charge sheet was filed on 20.01.2015 against the accused in the Court of Special Judge, Kelapur (Maharashtra). The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case
Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery Case
Coal India's Contribution To Government Exchequer Rises 2% To ₹20,072 Crore In April-July
Coal India's Contribution To Government Exchequer Rises 2% To ₹20,072 Crore In April-July
Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On Casting Couch In Bollywood: '#MeToo Movement Instilled Fear' (EXCLUSIVE)
Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On Casting Couch In Bollywood: '#MeToo Movement Instilled Fear' (EXCLUSIVE)
How To Stop Overthinking? 5 Tips to Control Your Thoughts And Lead A Calm Life
How To Stop Overthinking? 5 Tips to Control Your Thoughts And Lead A Calm Life

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery...

Maharashtra: Court Sentences Former WCL Manager And Clerk To 5 Years' Imprisonment, Fine In Bribery...

Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'

Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'

Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: MBMC To Set Up 4 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Immersions, With Plans For 2...

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: MBMC To Set Up 4 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Immersions, With Plans For 2...

Bombay HC Judge Recuses Herself From Hearing Sachin Waze's Plea For Release From Jail

Bombay HC Judge Recuses Herself From Hearing Sachin Waze's Plea For Release From Jail