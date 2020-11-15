Maharashtra: Court refuses bail to man accused of killing Shiv Sena worker

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has rejected the bail application of one of the accused arrested in the case of 'contract killing' of a Shiv Sena worker from Sahapur in Thane in 2018.

District Judge Shailendra Tambe in his order on November 11 said the applicant, Pramod Waman Lute (34), who had taken a contract to kill Shailesh Nimse, Sena's former office-bearer in Shahapur tehsil, does not deserve bail.

Lute, Nimse's wife and two other persons were arrested for allegedly killing Nimse and then burning the body at Devchole village in Bhiwandi township here on April 20, 2018.

According to the prosecution, Shailesh Nimse had an affair with another woman because of which he and his wife Sakshi alias Vaishali Nimse (34) used to have fights. His wife later took the help of Lute and two other persons to kill him and then disposed of his body.

Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Jadhav opposed Lute's bail plea, saying the accused had been charged under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

"It was a well-planned conspiracy where 'contract- killers' were used. Hence, the bail application of the arrested accused need not be entertained by the court," she told the court.

In his order, the judge noted that Vaishali Nimse died in a jail in Kalyan. The deceased (Shailesh) and accused (Vaishali) have a daughter. Because of the act of the present accused, she is living without her parents, he said.

Lute collected Rs 1.5 lakh from Vaishali Nimse and committed the offence with the help of two other persons, the judge said. Offences against the accused are serious in nature, hence the bail application is hereby rejected, he said.