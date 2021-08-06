Maharashtra: Court orders registration of case against two cops accused of helping sand mafia

Jalna: A judicial magistrate in the Jalna district of Maharashtra has directed the police to register a case against an inspector and a junior official who are accused of releasing a seized truck loaded with illegally excavated sand.

The judicial magistrate at Ambad court M M Choudhary asked the police to conduct a probe and submit a report, said the complainant's lawyer Asha Gadekar.

Inspector Devidas Shelke and sub-inspector Pandurang Mane allegedly released a truck carrying sand which Mane had seized in March 2018.

Audio clip of a purported conversation between the two had gone viral.

Devanand Chitral, an activist, had moved the court, seeking registration of a case against the police officers. Among other things, he had accused them of changing entries in the station diary.