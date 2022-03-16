Maharashtra: Couple involved in Naxal activities surrender before Gadchiroli police

Two alleged Naxals, a couple, against whom the government had announced rewards of total Rs 20 lakh, have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police. One of the Naxal was instrumental in six ambushes against the security forces and 31 jawans had lost their lives in some of the ambushes laid by the accused.

The suspected naxals have been identified as Gadchiroli resident Deepak alias Munshi Ishtam (34) and Chattisgarh resident Shambatti Aalaam (25).

According to the police, Ishtam was a division committee member (DVC), while Aalaam was a platoon member. Ishtam has three cases of murder, eight cases of encounter with the security forces and two cases of arsoning registered against his name.

Ishtam was instrumental in six ambush instances against the security forces and 31 jawans had lost their lives in some of the ambushes laid by him and his associates, police said.

"The government had announced Rs 16 lakh reward on Ishtam and Rs 4 lakh reward on Aalaam. Since both of them have surrendered now, they will be entitled for Rs 10 lakh from the government for their rehabilitation," said superintendent of police, Gadchiroli, Ankit Goyal.

In an anti-Naxal drive initiated by the Gadchiroli police, so far 45 Naxals have surrendered from 2019 till date. They include 5 DVC, 2 Dalam Commanders and 3 deputy commanders.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:54 PM IST