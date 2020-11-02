Maharashtra council elections: MVA, BJP face-off for first time

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will be pitted for the first time against BJP in the elections to the state council from the five graduate and teachers constituencies in Maharashtra. The elections, which were postponed due to the present coronavirus pandemic, has been announced by the Election Commission on Monday. The term of five legislators had ended in July.

The elections to the Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur graduate constituencies and Pune and Amravati teachers’ constituencies are slated for December 1 and voting will take place on December 3. The candidates are expected to file nominations by November 12 while the withdrawal by November 17.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has repeatedly said that three ruling partners will contest all ensuing elections together to defeat BJP. However, the formal announcement is yet to be made. Three parties and BJP have already launched registration of graduates and teachers. Ruling partners are working in close coordination to counter BJP strategies in the coming elections.

State NCP Chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil confirmed that three parties have held preliminary talks for contesting these elections together.

In Pune graduate constituency, NCP is working hard to win the seat which it had lost in the last election to BJP because of internal bickering. NCP this time has been making all efforts to muster more graduates while keeping Shiv Sena and Congress in good humour.

In Aurangabad, the NCP is expected to re-nominate Satish Chavan who has the blessings of party chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Chavan has already launched meeting graduates.

Nagpur has been BJP’s bastion where Congress is expected to field its nominee supported by NCP and Shiv Sena.

In Pune teachers’ constituency, BJP and NCP are expected to face a direct contest. BJP which controls the Pune Municipal Corporation and its MP and more MLAs face a tough challenge to retain the seat.