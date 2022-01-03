Maharashtra cops to receive training to brush up professional skillset

While joining the police force all the police personnel from constables to officers have been given training, however after 10-20 years of service their training they need to update with change in scenario and learn an extra set of skills to be well equipped on the job. The main motive behind the training is to be on hands on deck with the updated skill set.

The officers have been given training of a year at police training academy at Nashik and the constables training period is of 9 months, and the police personnel will be called for the additional training according to their police recruitment batch, read a notification. The two-week training will be classified into three categories-- senior officer professional skill upgradation course, officer professional skill upgradation course and professional skill upgradation course.

Enlisting the advantages of the special training, the notification read that their service diary will be taking note of this training and the medals, insignias will also be given. The syllabus of the training programme will be revised and reconsidered every three years to be equipped with the latest knowledge. The training program will end with an examination.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:00 AM IST