Maharashtra cop who tracked down 21 Tablighi Jamaat members tests positive for coronavirus

On Saturday, a Maharashtra police personnel, who tracked down 21 Tablighi Jamaat members, tested positive for coronavirus.

According to reports, the police officer had led an operation to apprehend the 21 foreign nationals in Mumbra after the Tablighi Jammat event at Nizamuddin area in Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Mumbai police, on Monday, issued a strong warning to the members of Tabligh-e- Jamaat, who have returned to the city from the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi. The police have asked them to report to the nearby police station or contact BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) helpline number. Those who do not follow this order will be arrested, said the Mumbai police.