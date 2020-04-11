Maharashtra cop who tracked down 21 Tablighi Jamaat members tests positive for coronavirus

On Saturday, a Maharashtra police personnel, who tracked down 21 Tablighi Jamaat members, tested positive for coronavirus.
According to reports, the police officer had led an operation to apprehend the 21 foreign nationals in Mumbra after the Tablighi Jammat event at Nizamuddin area in Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier, Mumbai police, on Monday, issued a strong warning to the members of Tabligh-e- Jamaat, who have returned to the city from the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi. The police have asked them to report to the nearby police station or contact BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) helpline number. Those who do not follow this order will be arrested, said the Mumbai police.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said 50 of the 1,400 people who returned to the state attending the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi have been incommunicado, and warned of stern action against them if they do not approach the government.
As 92 more cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Maharashtra, the number of such patients in the state reached 1,666 on Saturday. Seventy-two of these new cases were detected in Mumbai, it said. Five others tested positive in Malegaon, four in Thane, two eachin Panvel and Aurangabad, one each in Kalyan- Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural and Palghar, the department added.
(Inputs from Agencies)
