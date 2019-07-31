Maharashtra: Cop gets drunk, goes berserk in dry Wardha

Wardha: A policeman from Ashti police station, who was on duty to check the illegal sale of alcohol, himself went on a drunken spree in a public place at Wardha, the only dry district in Maharashtra.

Constable Sandeep Khandare got into an argument with the public under the flyover in Talegaon. He was part of the team cracking down on the illicit sale of liquor. It is well-known that liquor is consumed even as it is being sold and offences have been registered.

When a drunk Khandare created a scene, the public tried to stop him. This angered him and he began throwing his weight around. Some tried to reason with him but he was too sozzled to see sense and stop. Others present at the spot filmed this entire incident and called his seniors at the Ashti police station. A team of police immediately rushed to the spot and took Khandare in custody. He was sent immediately for medical tests and an offence was registered under the Bombay Prohibition Act.