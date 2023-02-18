Maharashtra: Convicts to be moved to nearby jails to facilitate family meet-ups

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a move to improve the lives of the convicts, the state prisons department has decided to move the prisoners, after their trial, to jails that are nearby to the city. This move has come after the families of the inmates complained about the long distance they have to travel to meet their family member or associate.

"Several families in recent times approached us with this matter. We realised they are right in a way. Going to jail does not mean they are to be isolated in a faraway land, without any human interaction. Meeting their family members or someone they love will only do good for them, mentally and emotionally," said an official from the department.

The department issued a notification on Friday which stated that the inmates, who will be moved to a jail, once their trial is complete, will be moved to jails located in Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nashik.

Move to felicitate meeting between inmates and their families

“There is no one way of transfer. We want to continue the same henceforth. Transfers and the location of transfers are made month-wise. So in the month of February, the ones coming in for transfer will be moved to Nashik and for the month of March, they will be moved to Kolhapur jail - this way there is no matter of being biased towards anyone,” added the official.

The department also noticed that due to the long distance, some of the inmates who could not meet their family members for a long time, went into depression. “The distance from Mumbai to Nagpur and Amravati is huge. The family members need to travel at least 700-800km, and the monetary charge is even more. Not every family is financially well to do, so they avoid frequent visits. This situation can be mitigated by this move,” said the official.

Till the time the inmates are undertrail, they are put in jails in Taloja or Arthur Road in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, respectively, and once they are convicted by the court, they are moved out to Mumbai, explained the official.

