Maharashtra continues to top among states with cumulative vaccination of 1.82 crore citizens

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 11 crossed the 1.82 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 11, inoculated 1,82,64,212 people.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 34,87,664 people and the first dose to 1,47,76,548 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,82,64,212 inoculations followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh with 1,42,88,032, 1,41,60,135 and 1,37,60,662 doses respectively.

Mumbai on Monday (May 10) recorded 1794 new Covid-19 cases while 3580 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases, after that the city reported the lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike. The Uddhav Thackeray led government which imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago has helped in curbing the spread of the virus in the capital city.

Mumbai reported 74 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 13,891, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,580 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,16,998.

On Sunday, 23,061 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. It is the lowest single-day count in conducting tests. On May 3, the number of tests conducted was 23,542.

But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.