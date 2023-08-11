Maharashtra Considers Committee For Police Sensitivity Guidelines Towards LGBTQIA+ After HC's Remarks

LGBTQ+ | Representational image

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that it will consider forming a committee to come up with guidelines to sensitise the police while dealing with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The proposal was mooted after a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse earlier remarked that the State should come up with guidelines on how police should handle complaints regarding 'missing person' or 'kidnapping' filed by family members against lesbian or gay couples.

“We want the State to come up with something for police to handle cases about missing or kidnapping complaints against lesbian or gay couples and granting them protection. This is the larger issue. Since we are dealing with the police, there should be guidelines for dealing with the given set,” Justice Dere said.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by a lesbian couple seeking protection following threats from the family of one of them, who was against their relationship. The court is considering the larger issues concerning the welfare of LGBTQIA+ persons.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf assured the court on Friday that he will take instructions from the government on whether a committee can be formed to sensitise police officers dealing with cases involving LGBTQIA+ persons. The committee could have government officials and other stakeholders, including members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Saraf said that the committee could come up with a protocol to be followed by the police when handling complaints of missing persons or where protection is required to be given to members of the LGBTQIA+ community.The bench remarked that these guidelines should focus on tackling police harassment as well. It asked Saraf whether the State could consider amending the police code of conduct on the lines of amendments brought about in Tamil Nadu to deal with this issue.

To this Saraf responded that the Supreme Court had already passed a judgement in the matter containing an express protocol to be followed by the police while handling missing and kidnapping complaints.

Bringing such protocol into the police manual is something that the police can do at their level, said Justice Dere. She also suggested that the state could consider engaging a lawyer for suggestions on the issue, preferably a lawyer who takes an interest in the LGBTQIA+ cause.

She added that Advocate Vijay Hiremath, who is appearing for the petitioners, could be engaged. A lawyer will help in articulating the guidelines, she added.

The judge further reiterated that the State government must resolve the issues of the LGBTQIA+ community in prisons and said that separate barracks for prisoners from the LGBTQIA+ community be set up.