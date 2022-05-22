Maharashtra: Congress warns to launch state wide agitation on issues faced by OBC community

The Congress party, which shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Sunday in a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that if the government did not give justice to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community then it will launch a state wide OBC Akrosh Aandolan. Patole’s warning came at a time when the state government was locked in a legal battle for the restoration of 27% political reservation to OBCs in civic and local bodies which was scrapped by the Supreme Court.

Patole’s threat also came after he and several party leaders have alleged that the state government has not paid due attention to resolve social, education and financial issues faced by OBCs in the state despite a letter written by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and reminders by state leaders to the CM and the state government.

Patole’s warning came days after BJP alleged that MVA government was a murderer of the OBC reservation in the state.

Patole has attached a representation made by state Congress party’s OBC cell chief Bhanudas Mali who has demanded that the upcoming civic and local body elections in Maharashtra should take place with OBC quota. Further, Mali has referred to the construction of 72 hostels for OBC students saying that it has not yet been implemented. Further, OBCs should be considered on a priority basis in the government recruitment.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:19 PM IST