Maharashtra: Congress to hold padyatra to highlight Centre's 'anti-people' decisions

Speaking to reporters, Patole said the rally in every district will cover 75 km, with a message of "save the Constitution, save the country."

Monday, July 18, 2022
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said the party will undertake a padyatra (foot march) in every district of the state from August 9 to 15 to reach out to the masses about the "anti-people" decisions of the Central government.

"The rally will highlight the anti-people decisions taken by the BJP-led Central government. Be it levying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food commodities, the Agniveer scheme of the Armed Forces, or the rising inflation, we will take these issues before the people," the Congress leader said.

Mahatma Gandhi had given the call of "Bharat chhodo" (Quit India) on August 9. Now, the Congress will give a slogan of "save the Constitution and save the country", and spread this idea in every taluka and village, he said.

