Maharashtra Congress, Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray led party congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

The Maharashtra Congress, NCP as well as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray congratulated veteran Congress leader Mr Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as the All India Congress Committee president.

The Congress Legislature Party Leader Mr Balasaheb Thorat said the Congress party will become stronger and defeat the dictatorial forces under Mr Kharge’s leadership.

‘’Mr Mallikarjun Kharge has a long political experience of 50 years and during his career, he has worked in various positions in the party organization and government. He has given due justice to every responsibility given to him by the party. Mr Kharge used the position he got for the benefit of the common people,’’ said Mr Thorat.

On the other hand, state Congress chief Nana Patole said the party will regain past glory under Mr Kharge’s leadership.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, ‘’Congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun @kharge on being elected the President of Indian National Congress. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful and inspiring tenure. Looking forward to working together with him to strengthen the united opposition.’’

Congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun @kharge on being elected the President of Indian National Congress. I extend my best wishes to him for a successful and inspiring tenure. Looking forward to working together with him to strengthen the united opposition. pic.twitter.com/sX5pZcxgTe — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 19, 2022

Both Pawar and Kharge are members of the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Thackeray-led party leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray congratulated Mr Kharge on his election and wished him success as the Congress party president.