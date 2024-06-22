Maharashtra Congress Resorts To Muck-Throwing Agitation | X/ INC Maharashtra

Maharashtra state unit of Congress on Friday called a 'muck throwing' agitation throughout the state to condemn the state government's policies harming farmers, workers, youths, women, backward class and minorities.

Congress MP Chandrakant Handore, former minister Naseem Khan, Suresh Shetty, former congress Mumbai president Bhai Jagtap, Charanjit Sapra and state Congress treasurer Dr Amarjeetsingh Manhas participated in the muck-throwing agitation.

The Congress also condemned inflation, unemployment, NEET scam, black marketing of fertilisers and seeds, drug seizures and law and order. Agitation was also held in Nagpur where MLA Vikas Thackeray and spokesperson Atul Londhe, were present.

Apart from Mumbai and Nagpur agitations were held in Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Kolhapur, Gondia, Solapur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Dhule, Washim, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Shrirampur, Buldhana districts, where all the office bearers and workers had participated to condemned the policies of state government.

According to the state president Nana Patole, muck-throwing agitation was called against the BJP-led Union and state governments which are negligent about the problems of the people. The law and order situation is broken and people are facing hardship due to inflation and unemployment. Moreover, farmers are being looted by black marketing of seeds and fertilisers, alleged Patole.

Patole added, “Corruption has increased in the state government. According to the DBT scheme, the government bought pesticides, spray and pumps at an exorbitant price. The government spent Rs4,500 for spray whereas the original price was Rs2,700. As per the rule, if any changes want to be made in the scheme, cabinet permission is needed. The agricultural commissioner brought this issue to the notice of ministers but the commissioner was transferred later.

This scheme could have benefited 11 lakh farmers but the BJP-led government deceived them, Patole alleged.