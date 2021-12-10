Maharashtra: Congress replaces nominee in biennial poll to state council from Nagpur local bodies

The Congress party, which shares power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state, on Thursday cut a sorry figure as it replaced its nominee Chotu Bhoyar for the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies scheduled for December 10.

The party has announced its support to an independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh who is pitted against former BJP minister and veteran OBC leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on the eve of polling announced the party’s decision.

Bhoyar, who was an RSS and BJP activist, had recently migrated to the Congress party citing neglect from his party. Hours after he joined the Congress, his nomination was announced by the central party leadership.

The Congress party was forced to replace Bhoyar to avoid further embarrassment as it was noticed that Bhoyar was not contesting the poll with full resolve, nor was he contacting voters. The decision was taken after Congress ministers Sunil Kedar and Nitin Raut, two days ago during their meeting with Patole in Nagpur, expressed serious displeasure over Bhoyar’s style of functioning. Both Kedar and Raut made a strong case for replacing him and assured to take the responsibility of winning the election.

Congress party’s decision is important as the BJP has claimed a support of 334 of 500-plus elected members of the local authorities. The BJP has put up a show of unity as veterans, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have been quite proactive to ensure Bawankule’s victory.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:33 AM IST