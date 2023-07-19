Maharashtra: Congress Puts Government On Back Foot with Aggressive Stance On Farmers' Issues

PTI image

The Congress party has been aggressive in the lower house over the farmers' issues on Wednesday. On multiple occasions, the ministers were seen making promises of prompt action while the Congress leaders ripped off their claims and exposed the hollowness of their promises. They even staged a walk out for a few minutes.

In the question hour as well as while the house debated a calling attention motion on the plight of farmers, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Vijay Vadettiwar and others lodged scathing attacks on the treasury benches. The attack was so sharp that the government defence appeared to be falling apart several times and it forced BJP MLA Adv Ashish Shelar to say that the attack was primarily to "show" their performance to their bosses and get the prize of the post of leader of opposition in return.

Though the Congress leaders raised several questions and crossed the information put forth, the ministers stated that the condition is well within control and that issues like spurious seeds and costly fertilizers would be dealt with amicably.

DCM Ajit Pawar informed the house that the centre has given a subsidy worth Rs 1.30 lakh crore so that the prices of fertilizers can be kept under control, while agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said that action is being taken on suppliers of spurious seeds and fertilizers and that a stringent act will be brought in before the end of this session in order to curb such acts.

Former CM Ashok Chavan asked as to why the rates of fertilizers haven't come down if they are linked to the international prices of petroleum, while former leader of opposition Vijay Vadettiwar pointed out that the rates of fertilizers haven't come down at all. Then CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat ripped apart the government defence while asking them as to why are they afraid to agree that the union government is making profits by not lowering the prices of fertilizers. MPCC Chief Nana Patole said that the government is not serious about the farmers' issues and accused the government of furnishing inadequate and wrong information. He also raised issue of farmers being denied crop insurance.

In the legislative council also, leader of the Congresa group Satej Patil raised question of Onion farmers not getting the promised rate. The attack was so intense and precise that minister Abdul Sattar was left with no other go but to announce that the government shall ensure that farmers will get the money before August 15.

The Congress's aggressive stance on the farmers' issues is likely to put the government on the back foot. The government will need to come up with some concrete solutions to the problems faced by the farmers if it wants to avoid a backlash from the opposition.