Maharashtra Congress passes resolution to give CLP appointment rights to Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday passed a resolution to give all rights to national president Rahul Gandhi to announce a new Congress legislative party (CLP) leader in the state Assembly.

In the meeting of the Congress legislative party, Congress MLC Vijay Vadettiwar proposed that all rights of appointing new CLP should be given to national president Rahul Gandhi.

The proposal was seconded by legislators Naseem Khan and Yashomati Thakur to be accepted unanimously by the CLP.

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition last month after his son Sujay Vikhe Patil had contested Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket from Ahmednagar.