Maharashtra Congress passes resolution congratulating Mallikarjun Kharge for his election as AICC chief

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, right, with former President Sonia Gandhi | File
Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s extended executive on Sunday passed a resolution congratulating veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as the president of the All India Congress Committee.

The Maharashtra in charge general secretary Mr HK Patil said that, "Congress is a party that gives opportunity to all and has created a history by electing a person from a working class family as the National President. Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced, skilled administrator and a leader who strives for the welfare of the common people. Under his vast experience, the Congress party will once again revive in the country.’’

The resolution was moved by the state unit chief Nana Patole and seconded by the Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

‘’Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the president in a democratic manner. His election is a perfect answer to those who accuse the Congress party of nepotism,’’ said Patole.

Meanwhile, the extended executive also discussed the planning for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi that will enter the state on November 7.

