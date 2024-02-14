 Maharashtra: Congress Nominates Chandrakant Handore For Rajya Sabha Elections
Tejas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Chandrakant Handore with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra |

Mumbai: Chandrakant Handore, a seasoned leader of the Congress party, has been selected as the party's nominee for the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Handore, aged 67, is a senior leader from the Dalit community. With a background as a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Corporator and a tenure as Mumbai Mayor from 1992 to 93, he brings extensive experience to the table.

Additionally, he has served twice as an MLA and held ministerial positions in the past Democratic Front government, which included the Congress and the unified NCP under Sharad Pawar, along with their coalition partners. Handore has also contributed significantly to the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in various roles.

Presently, he holds the position of working president within the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Notably, in 2022, he faced defeat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Despite the Congress party having 45 MLAs initially, the number dwindled to 43 due to Sunil Kedar's disqualification following a conviction and a five-year prison sentence by a Nagpur court in relation to an alleged Rs 150 crore cooperative bank scandal, along with Ashok Chavan's resignation.

Maharashtra: Congress Nominates Chandrakant Handore For Rajya Sabha Elections

