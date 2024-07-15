Maharashtra Congress MPs & MLAs to Confront State Govt In District Collector Offices As Part Of New Agitation Strategy

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: After showing an aggressive stand against the state government in the recently concluded state assembly session, the Maharashtra Congress has decided to adopt a different kind of agitation to corner the government on various issues.

About The Agitation

As part of the agitation, the party MPs and MLAs will visit every district collector's office in their constituencies and will ask for accounts of government-run mahamandals (various authorities such as MMRDA, SIDCO, Mhada, etc).

According to the Congress, the government sanctions crores of rupees to these mahamandals for various projects; the party wants to know what work they have done in the last five years.

Press Statement Released By The Congress

According to a press statement shared by the Congress, the economic condition of the state has deteriorated during the Mahayuti regime, which was evident in the economic survey of the state.

Once, Maharashtra adorned the number one position in GDP, but now it has nosedived to the sixth. There is Rs 8 lakh crore debt on the state and it took a back foot in the agricultural sector too. A recent CAG report has issued strong strictures against the state government on financial indiscipline. Congress leaders will give representation to every district collector and will ask what development work has been done so far in the districts.

The government has started many projects worth thousands of crores rupees to fill the pockets of its contractor friends. These projects benefited only the contractor friends rather than the people, Congress alleged. There are 110 mahamandals and government-run companies in Maharashtra, however, the financial deficit of such 41 mahamandals has reached Rs 50,000 crore. MMRDA, which was once a profit-making body, is also in debt. All this money is of people but going into the pockets of the ministers, officers and contractors alleged.