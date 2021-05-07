Maharashtra: Congress MLA attacks minister for putting up roadblocks

Mumbai: Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddique from Bandra East on Friday accused Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab of obstructing his work in the constituency. “Anil Parab should admit his defeat in the Bandra East Assembly elections now. If nothing happens in this regard, I will have to raise this issue in the Assembly,’’ he warned. “The people have voted for me. Let me work in my constituency.

Anil Parab's conscious effort to avoid me in various places. It does not suit him. He is a senior minister. Even the small things I do in my constituency are falling apart just because I haven't received an NOC for a year. I have so far written to all my senior leaders about this and brought it to their notice. Now I will bring all these issues to the notice of CM Uddhav Thackeray,’’ he noted.

Siddique was annoyed as he was not invited for the inauguration of the anti COVID 19 vaccine centre by Parab in his constituency. ‘’A COVID 19 vaccine centre was inaugurated yesterday in my Vandre East assembly by Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab ji. Being a local MLA, why was I not invited as per protocol?” he asked.

Siddique, who defeated the Shiv Sena nominee Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in 2019 assembly elections from Bandra east seat, claimed that Parab was doing it purposely.

Siddique said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is doing a good job but there are some leaders like Parab who are doing these kinds of things consciously. ‘’Aditya Thackeray is my best friend. They are trying to improve the situation a little bit. Anil Parab should note that people have given me a majority. They have to accept their defeat now. If nothing happens, I will have to raise this issue in the Assembly,’’ he warned.