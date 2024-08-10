Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Slams Govt For ₹300 Crore 'Yojana-Doot' Scheme Amid Financial Mismanagement Concerns

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole | FPJ

Mumbai: Congress state president Nana Patole on Friday targeted the Mahayuti government for launching 'Yojana-doot' to create awareness of various schemes in the public.

"State government is paying Rs 300 Cr on the Yojanadoot for creating awareness among the people about government schemes. Each Yojanadoot will get Rs 10 thousand per month. already this government is paying around three hundred crore for the advertisement then what is the need of spending money on Yojanadoot?" Asked Patole. He further criticised that the Government doesn't have money to give MLAs for development of their constituency.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has launched a scathing attack on the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, accusing it of severe financial mismanagement and corrupt practices. Patole claims that the government has plunged the state into a massive debt of Rs 8 lakh crore and is using borrowed funds to line the pockets of contractors and engage in kickbacks.

According to Patole, the government has ample funds for promotional activities but fails to address critical issues such as farmer loan waivers, flood relief, and unemployment. He highlighted that while there is no money allocated for these essential services, the government is lavishly spending on advertising and promotion, including a recent decision to allocate Rs300 crore for the promotion of state schemes.

Patole criticized the government's decision to appoint 'Yojana Doots' at a monthly salary of Rs10,000 each, arguing that this expenditure comes on top of the already significant spending on advertisements and events. He questioned the need for such a large budget for promotion when there are pressing financial issues, such as the lack of funds for legislative development projects as mentioned by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Congress leader also expressed concerns about the government's plan to sell a prime piece of land in South Mumbai to an educational institution at a nominal rate, despite objections from the Finance Ministry. Patole demanded transparency from the government about the motivations behind these land deals and questioned whether there was any undue influence or vested interests involved.