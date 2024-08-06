Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Pledges Assembly Election Tickets To Loyalists, Criticises BJP On Reservation Issues

Nana Patole | FPJ

Mumbai: State Congress President Nana Patole clarified that only loyalists will be given tickets instead of traitors in the Assembly election. "No one will be spared, Congress High command and senior leaders of congress party have decided to take action against the traitors who cross voted in the state council elections. We can't reveal what action will be taken at this stage. Some people joins the party for trading only, they will not be given a chance again and loyalists who helped congress to grow in the state will be given preference while giving the candidature" Said Patole.

Patole alleged that BJP has created caste reservation problem in Maharashtra. In the year, 2014 Devendra Fadanvis had promised to Dhangar, Maratha and Adivasis to give reservation within 24 hours after the BJP government came in power but they did nothing in the last ten years. The BJP Government was in power at center and the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take initiative to resolve this problem.

At a press conference at Tilak Bhavan, Nana Patole stated that the BJP has committed the sin of instigating conflicts between different castes in the state over the issue of reservations. They have worked to end the ideologies of Shahaji, Phule, and Ambedkar.

The BJP has misled the Maratha and OBC communities on the reservation issue, thereby harming social unity. When it comes to decisions on reservations, those in power are consulting opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated Congress's position on reservations, advocating for a caste-based census and the removal of the 50% cap on reservations.

Since this is the central government’s responsibility, it is expected that the BJP-led central government should make a decision on it. If Congress comes to power both in the state and at the center, they will resolve the reservation issue.

Speaking about meetings with representatives from the Maratha community, Patole mentioned that when people from the Maratha community visited the Congress headquarters at Tilak Bhavan, the party's position was made clear to them. They are welcome to visit again if they wish, and discussions with them will continue.

Regarding the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, Patole said that in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP introduced the Ladli Bahna scheme just before the assembly elections and discontinued it as soon as the government came to power.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Maha-Yuti government has announced the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme right before the elections. This scheme has been announced solely to attract women’s votes. It was Congress that started schemes aimed at economically empowering women.

In Karnataka and Telangana, Congress governments have implemented the Mahalakshmi scheme, and if Congress comes to power in Maharashtra, these schemes will be widely implemented.