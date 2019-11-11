Maharashtra Cong MLAs visit Ajmer Sharif dargah

Ajmer: Some Congress MLAs of Maharashtra visited the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Monday.

They refused to comment on any matter after their visit to the holy place.

Earlier in the day, Congress called a meeting of party leaders from Maharashtra to discuss the political situation in the state.

"In our CWC meeting, a detailed discussion took place on the situation in Maharashtra. We are calling senior leaders of Maharashtra for further discussions at 4 pm," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting held in New Delhi.

After BJP failed to form the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to express its ability to form the government in Maharashtra.

NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. If Shiv Sena, which has 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.