Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Baramati from May 4 midnight

Mumbai: The Pune district administration amid rising COVID 19 cases on Monday announced a complete lockdown in Baramati taluka including the city for 7 days from midnight of May 4 till midnight of May 11 following the directives given by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The milk sale is allowed between 7 am and 9 am while all shops including grocery, vegetables and weekly markets except chemists will remain shut. There has been a ban on marriages, religious events while coaching classes will also remain closed.

Some of the city's corona hotspots have been declared as restrictive areas and all shops and businesses in the area will remain closed until further orders. Baramati has been Pawar's home town.

As all the shops in the taluka including Baramati city will be closed, people should not come on the streets except for medical and hospital visits. The sub divisional officer Narayan Shirgaonkar said the case will be lodged and penal action will be taken against those citizens roaming in public places without any valid reason. He added that the hotel parcel system will also remain shut during the week.

The sub divisional officer Dadasaheb Kamble made announcement of a total lockdown a day after Pawar held a marathon meeting with the administration and reviewed the spread of virus infection in Baramati. He had directed the administration to do a comprehensive planning including the installation of an oxygen plan on a war footing to tackle the third wave of the pandemic.

DCM also insisted that the administration and the citizens in general will have to take due care to break the virus chain. Pawar also directed the administration to properly plan the supply of Remdesivir vials amid rising demand from the COVID 19 patients. He instructed the administration to set up COVID 19 centre at Supe in Baramati taluka.