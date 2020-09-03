MHT CET exam to held from October 1 to 15 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses will be held in Maharashtra from October 1-15, the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announced on Wednesday. The exam will be conducted in phases, starting with the one for engineering, followed by others.

Over 5,32,361 students have registered for the Maharashtra CET (MHT CET) 2020. On Wednesday, Samant said, "We will conduct the MHT CET for engineering courses in the first week of October. The entrance exam for other courses will be conducted subsequently."

The mode of exams and the final exam schedule will be decided after consultation with the state CET cell commissioner and other authorities. Samant said, "The time-table will be declared after thorough consultation with concerned authorities. The safety and health of students will be considered as priority."



The test was earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 13-23, then rescheduled to begin from July 4 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On August 24, the Supreme Court (SC) passed a direction refusing to cancel the MHT CET for admission to engineering courses on a plea by two students who demanded that admissions this year should be conducted based on their Class 12 board examination scores.