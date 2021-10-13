Maharashtra: Colleges to reopen from October 20 for vaccinated students

Amid sustained declines in daily new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that colleges in the state will reopen from October 20. Uday Samant, Maharashtra's higher and technical education minister, said that students must be fully vaccinated to attend the physical classes, adding that colleges and universities should also discuss setting up vaccination camps with the local administration.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:40 PM IST