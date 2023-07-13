Maharashtra: Co-operative Societies Allowed To Hold Polls During Monsoon After State Govt Revokes Order

representative picture

Co-operative housing societies can now conduct elections even before September 30, as the Maharashtra government has withdrawn its earlier order of asking them to reschedule the polls from October 1 onwards.

The earlier government order was issued owing to the monsoon, because the authorities wanted to encourage maximum participation in the elections.

As per the latest order, issued on Tuesday by the Co-operation, Textiles and Marketing Department, the co-operative housing societies have now been permitted to hold elections.

Exemption Based on Urban Location

“Since the co-operative housing societies are in urban areas, so are the co-operative housing societies members less likely to be engaged in agricultural work. Therefore, any question regarding the election of co-operative housing societies having more than 250 members shall not arise,” reads the latest government order.

Owing to this, the government has been allowed to hold an election schedule. It takes one to two months to organise and hold elections, right from initiating finalisation of the voter list to constituting a new managing committee.

Late last month, the same department had issued an order barring all co-operative societies having more than 250 members from conducting elections, unless it has been asked for through any judicial order.

82,631 societies in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, there are 82,631 societies with more 250 members. Of them 49,333 societies have published the provisional list of members or voters eligible to vote or contest elections.

So far, 42,157 societies have completed the procedure with respect to conducting elections in their respective societies and formalities are ongoing at 6,510 societies across the state.