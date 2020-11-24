Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray clears Rs 1,600-crore desalination project for Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday approved the setting up of a 200 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant in Mumbai. The proposed plant, which will cost around Rs 1,600 crore, will come up at Manori in Malad.

According to an official statement, while speaking at a review meeting held at his official residence 'Varsha', the CM Uddhav Thackeray said that due to the delayed advent of rains, Mumbai faces 10 to 15 per cent water cuts in May and June.

Desalinating the sea water will help reduce the inconvenience caused to the people by these water cuts, he said, adding that similar projects have been implemented successfully in several countries.

"This project will definitely benefit the mega city like Mumbai. Hence, the process relating to the project should be continued," the statement quoted the CM Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

He said the sea water quality at Manori is "good" and since there is no human habitation, the project can be completed without delay. The project is proposed to be set up on an area of 25 to 30 acres and its capacity can be enhanced from the planned 200 MLD in future, the statement said.

The project work may take around two-and-half to three years to complete and is expected to cost Rs 1,600 crore, it said. Guardian Minister for Mumbai (suburbs) Aaditya Thackeray, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials attended the meeting.