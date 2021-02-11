Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray's Principal Advisor Ajoy Mehta to take charge as RERA chief

It is now time to bid adieu to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Prinicpal Advisor and most trusted bureaucrat Ajoy Mehta from the CMO. Mehta will now take over the post of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chief, reported The Indian Express.
CM Thackeray has approved Mehta's appointment to RERA's chief post.
The post has been vacant after the retirement of Gautam Chatterjee.
Hindustan Times quoted an official from the housing department as saying, "A three-member committee headed by Bombay high court (HC) judge SS Shinde, secretaries from housing, law and judiciary departments have finalised two names from six applicants. Mehta is one of the two names finalised and proposed to the government."
Mehta, who had received two extensions in all (September 2019 to March 2020 and March to June 2020), has been appointed Principal Adviser to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He will be tasked with advising the CM on the restoration of economic and administrative systems post-Covid-19.