Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray's Principal Advisor Ajoy Mehta to take charge as RERA chief

It is now time to bid adieu to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Prinicpal Advisor and most trusted bureaucrat Ajoy Mehta from the CMO. Mehta will now take over the post of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chief, reported The Indian Express.

CM Thackeray has approved Mehta's appointment to RERA's chief post.

The post has been vacant after the retirement of Gautam Chatterjee.