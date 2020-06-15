Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passes away

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away due to age related issues. He was 78.

Madhav Patankar, father of Rashmi Thackeray, ran a family business and lived close to Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Mumbai, reported Moneycontrol. Rashmi Thackeray is the Editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpieces Saamana and Marmik.

Soon after the news broke, condolences poured in. Taking to Twitter, Member of Parliament (MP) and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule wrote: "Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family."