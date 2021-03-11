MPSC exam date will be declared tomorrow, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," Thackeray said.

"If people still continue to take advantage of the relaxation in curbs, then the state will have to revert to strict lockdown measures, including restrictions on movement," he said and appealed to people to follow all precautions.