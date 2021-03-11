MPSC exam date will be declared tomorrow, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Strict lockdown will be enforced in parts of Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," Thackeray said.
"If people still continue to take advantage of the relaxation in curbs, then the state will have to revert to strict lockdown measures, including restrictions on movement," he said and appealed to people to follow all precautions.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and also appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear.
"There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds," Thackeray said in a tweet.
Staff to be deployed for the MPSC exam should be COVID-19 negative and they should undergo tests: Uddhav Thackeray
We have not yet reached the peak in COVID-19 numbers that was recorded in September last year: Uddhav Thackeray
We don't want to impose a lockdown, but following COVID-19 norms is a must: Uddhav Thackeray
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)