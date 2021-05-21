Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visits areas hit by Cyclone Tauktae; promises aid

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited areas in Konkan which were affected by Cyclone Tauktae which hit the west coast recently.

During his visit to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, he took stock of the damages caused by Cyclone. He also assured that he has come to give relief to the people of Konkan. "I have not come for a photo session, the government will decide soon on aid to be offered to affected people," Thackeray added.

The CM ordered the administration to conduct an assessment of farmlands and orchards within two days during the meeting at Ratnagiri. He also said that the State has requested CEntre for the help and they will not indulge in politics.

Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening.

Deaths were reported from seven districts, it said in a report.

Two people died in the coastal Ratnagiri district when an electric wire snapped and fell on them, while two died in tree fall incidents in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, it said.

The cause of death in other cases was not specified.

Raigad and Sindhudurg districts reported four deaths each, Thane and Palghar districts three each while Mumbai reported one death. All these are coastal districts.

The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, affected 10 districts in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)