Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray uses PM Modi helpline to ensure his nomination to council

BJP's top leadership is not too happy with Thackeray, who fell out because the party allegedly did not keep its promise of 50:50 sharing of the political dividend.

FPJ wrote on Wednesday that Thackeray may seek PM Modi’s intervention for facilitating an early decision on his nomination. Thackeray is believed to have expressed his displeasure over the excessive time taken by the Governor despite two letters being submitted to him recommending his nomination.

But Thackeray may have muddied the waters by complaining about the state BJP leaders for playing ‘’dirty’’ politics during the raging pandemic. Highly placed sources said Prime Minister’s office has confirmed the telephonic conversation. The decision to call the PM was taken at a meeting between Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Before the call, a Maha Vikas Aghadi delegation led by Ajit Pawar again petitioned the Governor. However, sources said time alone will decide whether a quid pro quo is involved and whether it will lead to a thaw in the relations with the state BJP.

A Senior minister told the FPJ, “The Governor hinted to the MVA delegation on Tuesday that he may not clear Thackeray’s nomination until he gets a green signal from the Centre. He also told the delegation that Thackeray needs to call up PM Modi.

Further, the Governor clearly indicated that if Thackeray is not able to become a member of the Legislative Council, then he will have to resign, which will result in the exit of his entire council of ministers. The Governor dropped sufficient hints that in that case his rule is imminent.’’

After the Governor’s hint, the MVA was of the view that the BJP may not leave any stone unturned to return to power and Governor’s rule may be extended indefinitely, if the Sena-led government makes an exit. The minister said Thackeray took the trouble of calling up Modi now the ball is in the PM’s court.