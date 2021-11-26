Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to under go physiotherapy for few months post surgery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on November 10, would require extensive physiotherapy.

Post-surgery, he developed complications and had to perforce undergo an emergency surgery on November 18, when blood clots were removed which were suppressing the spinal cord.

Sources at the hospital said that this has affected his limb movement for which physiotherapy has been started. It is understood that he will require extensive physiotherapy for 3-6 months and is presently not able to sit or walk for a long time.



Thackeray also has 12 stents and is on blood thinners since his angioplasty a few years back.

The hospital administration, however, refused to comment on the chief minister’s health on the plea of patient privacy.

Dr Sameer Ruparel, a Spine Surgery consultant, told FPJ: “In normal cases of neck and back pain, patients are asked to take rest for a few days. Restricted movement is allowed for a few weeks depending on patient’s symptoms, pain and recovery. Most spine ailments get better with conservative management in a few weeks to a few months.”

