Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair task force meeting today as COVID-19 cases soar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday has called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, according to news agency ANI.

The meeting comes as Maharashtra has been reporting a spike in Covid cases for the last few days.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last three months. Of the new cases today, most cases were reported from Mumbai. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.

With fresh infections, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh cases on Wednesday, including ten in the Dharavi slum colony.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent and the case recovery rate in the state is now 98.07 per cent.

Maharashtra's active tally of cases now stands at 4,032.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Parbhani, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia have zero active cases.