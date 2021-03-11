Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to go live at 8.30 pm amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8:30 pm amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He was speaking after receiving the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 at the government-run J J Hospital here.

"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," Thackeray said.