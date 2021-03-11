Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to go live at 8.30 pm amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8:30 pm amid surge in COVID-19 cases.
Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
He was speaking after receiving the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 at the government-run J J Hospital here.
"Some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures," Thackeray said.
He said the government has been requesting people to wear mask, maintain physical distance and avoid moving out unnecessarily.
Earlier in the day, minister Nitin Raut announced a "strict lockdown" in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from March 15 to 21.
Raut is the guardian minister of Nagpur.
Last month, lockdown was enforced in Amravati, while certain restrictions were imposed in some other districts of the Amravati division.
