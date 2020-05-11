Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to file nomination for state legislative council at 12 noon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to file his nomination for the state legislative council at 12 noon on Monday.

Well, he will become an MLC member unopposed after State congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday confirmed that the party will withdraw one of the candidates.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said, "We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine)".

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut thanked Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan and said that the elections for the nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be unopposed.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Elections for the nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be unopposed. Considering the COVID-19 crisis in the state and the candidature of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress party has taken a stand to withdraw one candidate. I am thankful to the State President Mr. Balasaheb Thorat and Mr. Ashok Chavan."