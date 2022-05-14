e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address rally on Saturday, expected to attack MNS, BJP

Agencies | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray will hold a rally today, during which he is expected to hit back at parties like the BJP and MNS that have been trying to corner him over Hindutva, Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques.

The rally, scheduled to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex, which is a stone's throw away from his private residence Matoshree, will be attended by senior party leaders and legislators.

This will be the Sena chief’s first rally since his spine surgery in November last year

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:36 AM IST