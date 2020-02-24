Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya send a saffron chadar to be offered at Ajmer dargah

Amid the noisy scenes, supplementary demands for 2019 -2020 and the statement on excess expenditure from 2014 to 2017 were tabled by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis demanded a discussion on the issue of farmers "not getting" benefits of the loan waiver scheme. He said before the Shiv Sena, NCP and congress came together to form government in the state, the three parties were demanding that farmers get Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh per hectare for crop damage.

"There is no clarity on relief to farmers. Only 20,000 farmers are beneficiaries of the loan waiver. There needs to be a discussion on this," the former chief minister said. The BJP members then came into the well of the House and shouted slogans against the Uddhav Thackeray government. Fadnavis also demanded a discussion on rising incidents of crime against women in the state.