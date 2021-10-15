e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:28 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, and other BJP leaders at Dussehra rally: Highlights of his speech

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, and other BJP leaders at Dussehra rally: Highlights of his speech | File Photo

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, and other BJP leaders at Dussehra rally: Highlights of his speech | File Photo

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh and Harshvardhan Patil at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally. In his speech, Uddhav also addressed various issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the Mundra drug haul.

(This is a developing copy)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal