Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, and other BJP leaders at Dussehra rally: Highlights of his speech

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh and Harshvardhan Patil at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally. In his speech, Uddhav also addressed various issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the Mundra drug haul.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is a developing copy)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:28 PM IST