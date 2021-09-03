Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks time-bound plan to provide tap water to all households

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stressed the need for a time-bound action plan to ensure tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which the state government is aiming to provide more than 1.42 crore water connections in rural areas by 2024, of which 65 per cent target has been achieved.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a central scheme, aims to provide tap water connections to every rural household in the country by 2024.

Thackeray said his government will not let the water scheme suffer due to paucity of funds.

Adequate financial assistance would be provided from time to time, he said.

Thackeray directed the administration to provide adequate human resources for implementing the scheme and said the chief secretary should take regular updates on its progress.

Under the mission, Maharashtra has received Rs 7,064 crore from the Centre and the state government will contribute an equal amount.

"We will have a total of Rs 14,128 crore for implementing the water scheme," he said.

The target for Maharashtra is 1,42,36,000 tap water connections and till August 31, 65 per cent goal has been achieved, the CM said.

