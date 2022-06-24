Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews COVID-19 situation against backdrop of Ashadhi Wari, appeals to use masks regularly

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state against the backdrop of Ashadhi Wari. He held a meeting with all the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and District Police Superintendents through video conferencing.

Although the surge in cases is currently being seen mainly in five districts – Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad, given the movement of people during the Ashadhi Wari, the possibility of increased transmission of COVID-19 cannot be denied. Therefore, the Chief Minister has instructed all key officials to take necessary steps to avoid any such situation.

The Chief Minister has also appealed that even though mask use is not mandatory in the state, those participating in the Ashadhi Wari and even others should wear masks regularly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 4,205 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 25,317. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,896.

3752 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,81,232. The recovery rate in the state is 97.82%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85%.

Out of 8,17,93,876 laboratory samples 79,54,445 have been tested positive (09.72%) for COVID-19 until today.