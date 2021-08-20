e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban visited closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday: Government sources
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary

ANI
Advertisement

Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

The ceremony took place at Chief Minister's residence.

August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges citizens to follow COVID-19 norms amid surge in Delta Plus...
Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal