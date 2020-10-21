Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laid their lives for the country while discharging their duties.

Marking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paid respects at the police headquarters in Naigaon, where Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Ministers of State for Home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were also present.