Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray may seek PM Modi’s blessings for nomination

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may seek the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings for his nomination in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. If Modi gives his nod then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s signature will remain mere a formality.

This is to end uncertainty and avoid political instability. Thackeray at the same time will chair an urgent cabinet meeting on Wednesday to recommend the Election Commission to soon announce schedule for election to nine seats of the Legislative Council.