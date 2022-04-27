Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hits back after PM Modi flags higher fuel prices in Oppn-ruled states

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has lashed out against the Centre and PM Narendra Modi after the latter accused the state government of pushing up petrol and diesel prices.

"Maharashtra gets 5.5 per cent of central tax. Maharashtra's share in total direct tax is 38.3 per cent. Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15% in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra is the number one state in the country. Despite this, the Centre has yet to clear Rs 26,500 crore to the state towards GST compensation," Thackeray said.

Speaking about the Centre, the Chief Minister said that all the states are expected to get equal treatment from the Centre.

Despite repeated pleas for changes in NDRF criteria for aid they are yet to be made, he said.

"Today, the state government has repeatedly asked the Center to help the disaster victims by raising the standard of NDRF in times of calamity, but the Center has not taken any action. On the contrary, the state has provided relief in various disasters by providing more than the norm. Gujarat was helped more than Maharashtra in cyclones like Taukte," he said.

He added that Maharashtra has fulfilled its responsibility by facing economic challenges.

Thackeray hinted that state govt won't cut VAT on auto fuel but said it has already reduced it on natural gas.

Thackeray also said that the government has launched an amnesty scheme for payment of penalty on stamp duty.

"To provide relief to the citizens of the state, the state government has already given tax relief in respect of natural gas," he said.

"In order to promote the use of natural gas, the rate of value added tax on this gas has been reduced from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. Benefits to pipe gas holders. Public transport also benefits. This encourages the use of piped gas in all the districts of the state," he added.

Further elaborating the endeavors undertaken by the state, Thackeray said "Under various tax laws implemented under the department, the amount of arrears up to Rs. 10,000 per year is waived. This has benefited small traders in about 1 lakh cases."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:32 PM IST